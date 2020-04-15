Social Media Security Market In Terms Of Revenue 2025|Grow with a CAGR of 17.57%

Global Social Media Security Market to reach USD 2719.7 million by 2025.Global social media security market valued approximately USD 745 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.57% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising data through social media platforms, increasing user engagement on social media and security attacks on social media platforms are expected to fuel the market growth. Rapid adoption of social media platforms results into unstructured and unregulated data sets leads to emergence of data monitoring. According to study of our world of data in 2014, there were 2.94 billion active internet users which has risen to 3.2 billion internet users. According to global internet report in 2016 around 73% of total data breaches incidents was from North America and around 13% of total data breaches incident was from Europe. Thus, increasing data through social media platforms followed by rising internet penetration is expected to fuel the market growth.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076483

The report on global social media security market includes solutions, security type, service, organization size and verticals. On the basis of solutions, market is segmented into monitoring, threat intelligence, risk management and others. Monitoring segment is the leading social media security solutions due to rising penetration of social media and data security in organizations. On the basis of organization size, market is divided into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Small and medium size enterprise is the dominating organization size segment due to rise in adoption of social media security services for effectively maintain, manage and monitor the social media platforms from data breaches. On the basis of verticals market is divided into banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, telecom and IT, retail, media and entertainment, government, education, travel and hospitality, manufacturing and others. Manufacturing vertical is the fastest growing vertical due to high adoption of social media platforms for marketing, promotion and customer experience management.

The regional analysis of Global social media security market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global social media security market in terms of market revenue share.

The leading market players mainly include-

• Sophos

• Trend Micro

• Symantec

• Micro Focus

• CA Technologies (Veracode)

• ZeroFox

• RiskIQ

• SolarWinds

• Digital Shadows

• Proofpoint

• LookingGlass Cyber Solutions

• KnowBe4

• Hootsuite

• Centrify

• Socialhub

• Brandle

• DigitalStakeout

• Bowline Security

• Social Sentinel

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:



Monitoring

Threat Intelligence

Risk Management

Others

By Security Type:



Web Security

Application Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Cloud Security

By Service:



Professional Services

Managed Service

By Organization Size:



Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Government

Education

Travel and Hospitality

Manufacturing

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076483

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Seats Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Portable Solar Charger Market

Portable Printer Market

Polyol Sweeteners Market

Photovoltaic Market

Pet Food Ingredients Market

OLED Market

Nitric Acid Market

Next Generation Data Storage Market

Molecular Diagnostics Market

Mobile Wallet & Payment Tech Market

Mobile Encryption Market

Milk Protein Market

Military Robot Market

Medical Alert System Market