Social Media Security Market to Grow at Robust 17.57% CAGR to 2025 – Centrify, Socialhub, Brandle, DigitalStakeout, Bowline Security

Global Social Media Security Market to reach USD 2719.7 million by 2025.

Global social media security market valued approximately USD 745 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.57% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising data through social media platforms, increasing user engagement on social media and security attacks on social media platforms are expected to fuel the market growth. Rapid adoption of social media platforms results into unstructured and unregulated data sets leads to emergence of data monitoring. According to study of our world of data in 2014, there were 2.94 billion active internet users which has risen to 3.2 billion internet users. According to global internet report in 2016 around 73% of total data breaches incidents was from North America and around 13% of total data breaches incident was from Europe. Thus, increasing data through social media platforms followed by rising internet penetration is expected to fuel the market growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Sophos, Trend Micro, Symantec, Micro Focus, CA Technologies (Veracode), ZeroFox, RiskIQ, SolarWinds, Digital Shadows, Proofpoint, LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, KnowBe4, Hootsuite, Centrify, Socialhub, Brandle, DigitalStakeout, Bowline Security, Social Sentinel

The report on global social media security market includes solutions, security type, service, organization size and verticals. On the basis of solutions, market is segmented into monitoring, threat intelligence, risk management and others. Monitoring segment is the leading social media security solutions due to rising penetration of social media and data security in organizations. On the basis of organization size, market is divided into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Small and medium size enterprise is the dominating organization size segment due to rise in adoption of social media security services for effectively maintain, manage and monitor the social media platforms from data breaches. On the basis of verticals market is divided into banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, telecom and IT, retail, media and entertainment, government, education, travel and hospitality, manufacturing and others. Manufacturing vertical is the fastest growing vertical due to high adoption of social media platforms for marketing, promotion and customer experience management.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Social Media Security Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Social Media Security Market, By Solution

Chapter 6. Global Social Media Security Market, By Security Type

Chapter 7. Global Social Media Security Market, By Service

Chapter 8. Global Social Media Security Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 9. Global Social Media Security Market, By Vertical

Chapter 10. Global Social Media Security Market, by Regional Analysis

