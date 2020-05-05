Social Robot Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Regions, Segments, Demand Analysis, Top Companies and Forecast by 2025

The Global Social Robot Market is expected to grow and drive the market due to the increase in baby boomer population who are reaching medicare age and this industry is form of personnel especially to serve the growing elderly population. The key factor for the adoption of social robots is the technological literacy and acceptance by the consumers.

Key players covered in the report

• Knightscope

• Furhat Robotics

• Intuition Robots

• Haapie SAS

• Blue Frog Robotics & Buddy

• Utelias

• Reach Robotics

Another driver for the growth of social robots market is the availability of innovation, budgets or subsidies can drive the adoption of social robots by both established players as weel as startups. The simplicity of work processes and its execution can drive the adoption of social growth and fuel the growth of this market.Rise in innovation budget, growing need for efficient and simpler work process along with the advancement in AI, growing number of players and physical robot designs enables these machines on taking complex array of social roles which makes them understand our feelings and provides advice are the factors that significantly creates an opportunity and boosts the growth of this market.Factors like lack of skilled labor as well as high initial investment would limit the market growth. Geographically, Asia pacific region is expected to grow at a highest rate owing to the rising labor cost and rapidly aging population and falling birth rate especially in china and Japan who augment the need to replace workforce with social robots.

Global Social Robot Market is spread across 114 pages Target Audience:

* Social Robot providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

* Social Robot providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, End User, and Component Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025 Provide attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Component & End User, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts.

