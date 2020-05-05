Social Robot Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Regions, Segments, Demand Analysis, Top Companies and Forecast by 2025
The Global Social Robot Market is expected to grow and drive the market due to the increase in baby boomer population who are reaching medicare age and this industry is form of personnel especially to serve the growing elderly population. The key factor for the adoption of social robots is the technological literacy and acceptance by the consumers.
Key players covered in the report
• Knightscope
• Furhat Robotics
• Intuition Robots
• Haapie SAS
• Blue Frog Robotics & Buddy
• Utelias
• Reach Robotics
