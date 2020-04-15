Soft Skills Management Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025

Analysis Report on Soft Skills Management Market

A report on global Soft Skills Management market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast. The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.

The given report is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Soft Skills Management Market.

COVID-19 Impact on Soft Skills Management Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Soft Skills Management market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Soft Skills Management market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The global Soft Skills Management market segment by manufacturers include

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global soft skills management market. Some of the key players profiled include Articulate Global, Inc., Cengage Learning, Inc, Computer Generated Solutions, Inc., D2L Corporation, edX, Inc., Global Training Solutions, Inc., Interaction Associates, Inc., New Horizons Worldwide, LLC., NIIT Limited, Pearson PLC, QA Ltd., Skill Key Interactive, LLC, Skillsoft Corporation, Tata Interactive Systems, The Insights Group Ltd., VitalSmarts, and Wilson Learning Worldwide.

The global soft skills management market is segmented as below:

Global Soft Skills Management Market, by Delivery Mode

Regular/Offline

Online Asynchronous Online Courses Synchronous Online Courses Hybrid Courses



Global Soft Skills Management Market, by Soft Skill Type

Management & Leadership

Administration & Secretarial

Communication & Productivity

Personal Development

Others

Global Soft Skills Management Market, by Industry

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Hospitality

IT & Telecom

Education

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global Soft Skills Management Market, by Provider

Corporate/ Enterprise

Academic/ Education

Global Soft Skills Management Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Switzerland Spain Ireland Poland Benelux Nordic region Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Singapore Rest of APAC

Middle East &Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



