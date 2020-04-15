South East Asia Third Party Logistics Market 2020 is Thriving Worldwide with Smart Key Players

South East Asia Third Party Logistics market is expected to grow from US$ 36.4 Bn in 2017 to US$ 55.7 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2018 and 2025.

Third-party logistics market is experiencing a high growth throughout the globe, driven by growth in manufacturing, automotive, e-commerce, and other industries. As these industries require proper transportation, warehouse, packaging & labeling, inventory management, freight forwarding, and many more services to ensure on-time delivery of goods and services.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of third-party logistics market based on the mode of transport, services, end-user, and country. Geographically, the third-party logistics market report covers trends and opportunities of South East Asia region including Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and other countries. By end user, other end users such as manufacturing and technology industries are accounted for the largest share in the third party logistics market in 2017. However, Automotive followed by healthcare is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

South East Asia experiences a high demand in the third-party logistics market which is contributing highest revenue due to the presence of a large number of players and industry verticals. Indonesia and Thailand are contributing towards a high share in third-party logistics market. Moreover, Vietnam is projected to be the fastest growing region in the third party logistics market. The South East Asian countries continue to be more competitive and consumer-focused which would result into increase in the expectations for better third-party logistics. The logistics services hold a crucial position in the entire supply chain, beginning from procurement of raw materials to last mile delivery to returns & replacement service, the companies rely completely upon third party logistics service providers for attainment of its financial goals, customer delivery commitments and securing its profit margins. Also, other factors such as continual urbanization, strong economic growth, the rise in industrialization, and growth in middle-class population supported the growth in domestic consumption of fast-moving consumer goods for everyday consumption, personal automobiles, household items, and luxury items. This, in turn, increases the retail sales and makes South East Asia a growing market for third-party logistics service consumer.

