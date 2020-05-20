Soy Chemicals Market Size, Analysis, Growth and Latest Trends by Top Players to 2024

Soy Chemicals Market growth is stimulated by rising environmental concerns along with increasing demand for bio-based products. These products are highly used as alternatives for petroleum and other conventional chemicals thereby reducing the effect of harmful GHG emissions. Soy chemicals are utilized across various end-use segments owing to stringent government regulations regarding harmful emissions thereby enhancing market growth.

The soy chemicals market report also provides a detailed outline of the global market size and share. Global soy chemicals industry study will deliver marketers, senior management professionals, and strategists with the crucial information they require in order to assess the global soy chemicals sector.

The soy chemicals market report delivers a detailed decade long pre-historic and forecast for the sector and also involves data on the socio-economic scenario. Key stakeholders will be able to analyze the statistics and the tables and figures given in the report for strategic planning that will help lead to the success of the organization.

Soy tocopherols market demand may surpass USD 350 million by the end of the forecast period. These products are extracted from Non-GMO soybeans which are highly used in personal care applications such as moisturizers, lipsticks, face powders, bath sops, foundations, and detergents. These products provide protection against various environmental stressors such as UV rays and pollution. Also, used as an antioxidant, anti-aging, skin conditioning agents and natural preservatives thereby preserving skin and boosting soy chemicals market demand.

The refined industrial soybean oil market from lubricant applications may exceed USD 1.5 million by 2024. Soybean oil is highly refined and blown under controlled conditions for achieving high viscosity, low flammability and enhanced lubricity. These products are used as raw materials for reducing CO2 emissions, energy costs and minimizing the requirements for high costs additives and antioxidants which may promote soy chemicals market growth. Europe soy wax market from candle applications may register gains close to 3.5% up to 2024.

The regional segmentation covers:

o Europe Region (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

o North America Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

o South America Region (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Rest of South America)

o Asia-Pacific Region (China, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

o The Middle East & Africa Region (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of MEA)

Soy wax are made from soybeans as compared to its counterparts such as paraffin wax which are generally produced from petroleum. Additionally, these products provide better scent, cleaner-burning and environmental benefits free from toxins, pollutants and carcinogens thereby enhancing soy chemicals market demand.

Major industry participants in soy chemicals market include Griffin Industries, Dow Chemical, Cara Plastics, Soy Technologies, Soyaworld, Chemtura and Cargill. Manufacturers are highly engaged in forming partnerships and agreements to develop product portfolio and customer base along with enhancing regional reach which may further soy chemicals industry growth.

