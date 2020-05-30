Spear Phishing Market 2020 Analysis & Forecast to 2026 by Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

In a global economy, a significant change in the industry makes it essential for professionals to keep themselves updated with the recent market situations. This Spear Phishing Market research report aims of helping them to take prominent decisions. Such report not only guides to different individuals, industries, associations, and organizations but also to management consultants, investment bankers, distributors, suppliers, and regulatory authorities. Spear Phishing Market analysis report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Global Spear Phishing Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Hybrid, Cloud), Organizations Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), End User (BFSI, Government, Defense, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Critical Infrastructure, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Spear Phishing Market

Global spear phishing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.73% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing incidences of spear phishing attacks and increasing adoption of BYOD policy in organizations as well as due to increasing digitization, online browsing, and use of mobile devices.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global spear phishing market are Cisco Systems Inc., Votiro Inc., IronScales Ltd., Microsoft, Symantec Corporation, PhishLabs, Cofense, Trend Micro Incorporated, Mimecast Services Limited, Proofpoint Inc., GreatHorn Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Forcepoint, Sophos Ltd., McAfee LLC, Barracuda Networks Inc., BAE Systems, RSA Security LLC, Intel Corporation, AO Kaspersky Lab, Bitdefender, Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG, F-Secure, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc. among others.

Market Definition: Global Spear Phishing Market

Spear phishing is an email phishing threat to the organizations by the spammers or attackers to gain the confidential and sensitive data of the enterprises. It is usually done through emails or social media. Usually attacker uses it to gain access to secrets and financial data’s of the enterprises. Spear phishing protection is used to remove all the unauthorized access in the systems of the enterprises and protect the confidential information.

Market Drivers:

Rising events of spear phishing attacks is propelling the growth of the market

Surging acquisition of Bring Your Own Device policy in organizations is fueling the growth of the market

The massive demand for cloud email security solution by the enterprises is boosting the growth of the market

Surging adoption of digitization in the industry verticals is contributing of the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Absence of knowledge and understanding of current threats and cyber-attacks is retraining the growth of the market

Various organizations has raised concerns regarding outsourcing of security services which is hampering the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, IRONSCALES had entered into a strategic alliance with BDO MDR for managing phishing detection and response. It will help the company to reduce the burden on its SOC team and will now be able to provide its customers with time saving and benefits of risk reducing which will retain the customers for the company and make it a market leader.

In February 2019, Cofense has launched it latest technology. It is an addition of response delivery to its flagship product, allowing operators to deliver phishing scenario emails only when intended recipients are actively performing tasks in their mail client. The product will retain the customers and increase the revenues of the company.

Competitive Analysis

Global spear phishing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of spear phishing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Spear Phishing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Global Spear Phishing Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Global Spear Phishing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Global Spear Phishing Market

Chapter 4: Presenting Global Spear Phishing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Global Spear Phishing Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key Questions Answered in Global Spear Phishing Market Report:-

What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global Spear Phishing Market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global Spear Phishing Market?

What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global Spear Phishing Market?

Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global Spear Phishing Market?

Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global Spear Phishing Market? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share

What are the Global Spear Phishing Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Global Spear Phishing Market Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Global Spear Phishing Market Industry market:

– The Global Spear Phishing Market Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

