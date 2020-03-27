Special Purpose Needle Market Size study, by Verticals, by End-User, by Type, By Leading Companies, and by Regional Forecasts

Global Special Purpose Needle Market Overview

Needles and syringes are the world’s widely used medical disposables. A needle is a tool used to inject or suck fluids from the body in order to take blood samples or injection of drugs into the body. Depending upon the type of medical practice, a wide variety of needles is designed for different medical practices. Syringe and needles are among the segment that has maintained their market position from a long period of time despite various up and downs in the healthcare industry. The government of developing countries is collaborating with private medical companies in order to raise awareness about the unsafe use of needles and together they are taking initiatives for the production of user-friendly safety needles so as to prevent needle infections thus preventing HIV and blood-borne diseases.

Market Size & Forecast

Expanding with a compound annual growth rate of 7.5%, the global special purpose needle market is anticipated to reach USD 15 billion by the end of 2023.

North-America is expected to dominate the special purpose needle market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to reach USD 5.5 billion by the end of 2023 witnessing a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period owing to the advance medical facilities of the nations such as U.S and Canada.

The U.S is anticipated to remain the largest market; however, Latin-America and Asia-Pacific market is expected to project a strong growth due to development in the healthcare industry in order to provide better medical facilities in developing nations such as India and China. The market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.8% between 2016 and 2023.

The market is anticipated to show a strong growth owing to increasing geriatric populations, increasing aging population and increasing awareness of diseases spread through the needle infections.

Key Players

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton

Dickinson Company

Terumo Corporation

Smiths Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Novo Nordisk A/S

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

Stryker Corporation

NIPRO Medical Corporation

Cook Medical

SERAG-WIESSNER GmbH & Co.

and other notable key players

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Special purpose needle market is mainly driven by the growing hygiene consciousness among patients by providing advanced user safety and cost-effective solutions. Growing healthcare focus and increasing expenditure by the government of developing countries in order to provide better medical facilities are some of the factors that will propel the demand for special purpose needle and will further boost the special purpose needle market across the globe.

An increase in the use of self-injection devices among the patients suffering from allergic asthma, rhinitis, and migraine will boost the growth of the special purpose needle market in the upcoming 5-6 years.

Increasing awareness of diseases such as HIV/AIDS, HCV, HBV, simplex virus, malaria, syphilis, typhus, and tuberculosis will further spur the demand for special purpose needles across the globe.

High cost associated with the product; rising awareness of needle-free technology in medical practices is some of the factors that can restrain the growth of special purpose needle market over the forecast period.

