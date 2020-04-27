Specialty Fibers Market Size, Benefits, Advancements and Growth Opportunities 2017 to 2026 | Dupont, 3M Company, NvBekaert Sa, Sgl Group, Dsm N.V., Teijin, EvonikFibresGmbh, Huvis, KOLON Industries

Global Specialty Fibers market is expected to grow from $14.19 billion in 2017 to reach $46.90 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 14.2%. Factors such as growing demand of light weight and high strength composite materials, increasing need of optical fiber cables and expansion of electronic industry, high strength to weight ratio of specialty fibers and Excellent mechanical properties, durability and thermal stability are some of the factors driving the market growth.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016627

Based on Type, Carbon Fiber segment is estimated to have a substantial growth during the forecast period due to its high strength to weight ratio and growing demand from automotive and aerospace industries is expected to drive the market.

Some of the key players in the Specialty Fibers market include Dupont, 3M Company, NvBekaert Sa, Sgl Group, Dsm N.V., Teijin, EvonikFibresGmbh, Huvis, KOLON Industries, Shenma Industrial, YantaiTayho Advanced materials, Kamenskvolokno JSC and Umeco Plc.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/SMRC00016627

Types Covered:

-Partially Oxidized Polyacrylonitrile Fibers

-Polybenzimidazole (Pbi) Fibers

-Carbon Fibers

-Aramid Fibers

-Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Fiber

-Other Types

Applications Covered:

-Reinforcement Materials

-Aerospace

-Commercial Marine

-Friction and Sealing Materials

-Security

-Body Armor & Helmet

-Sports Materials

-Tire

-Other Applications

Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016627

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.