Specialty Paper Industry 2020 Market Share, Top Key Players and 2023 Forecast Report

Specialty Paper Industry Studies the paper used in the special fields such as: packaging, printing, etc. These papers are often used in a very special function, process or decorative way. A release liner used in a medical bandage that can be removed and reapplied to the skin several times without causing discomfort is a great example.

This report focuses on the Specialty Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Specialty papers, as their name implies, feature special products for special applications. In 2017, the total specialty paper and paperboard market consumption was 3025 K MT for Packaging & Labeling sectors. The Packaging and Labeling sector accounts for the largest volume, principally because of release papers, aseptic packaging, liquid packaging boards, and lightweight C1S packaging papers. This sector represents 41.13% of total specialty paper consumption in 2017.

In the future, United States market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Specialty Paper production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2025 the value of Specialty Paper is estimated to be 8578 Million USD.

The worldwide market for Specialty Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Specialty Paper Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

KapStone, Glatfelter, International Paper, Domtar, SMW, Georgia-Pacific, Ahlstrom-Munksj, Kohler, UPM, Oji Group, Mondi, Stora Enso, Sappi, Fedrigoni, Nippon Paper, Onyx Specialty Papers and Wausau Coated Products, Inc.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Decor Paper

Release Liner Paper

Packaging Paper

Printing Paper

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Packaging & Labeling

Building & Construction

Food Service

Business and Communication

Industrial

Printing and Publishing

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Specialty Paper Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Specialty Paper Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Specialty Paper, with sales, revenue, and price of Specialty Paper, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Specialty Paper, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Specialty Paper market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Specialty Paper sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

