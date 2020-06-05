Specialty Water Treatment Chemical Market ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITIES DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Post COVID-19 Impact on Specialty Water Treatment Chemical Market

With the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis, the world is fighting a health pandemic as well as an economic emergency, almost impacting trillions of dollars of revenues.

Research Dive’ group of skilled analysts provide a solution to help the companies to survive and sustain in this economic crisis. We support companies to make informed decisions based on our findings resulting from the comprehensive study by our qualified team of experts.

Our study helps to acquire the following:

Long-term and short-term impact of Covid-19 on the market

Cascading impact of Covid-19 on Specialty Water Treatment Chemical Market, due to the impact on its extended ecosystem

Understanding the market behaviour Pre- and Post-COVID-19 pandemic

Strategy suggestions to overcome the negative impact or turn the positive impact into an opportunity

We’ll help you fight this crisis through our business intelligence solutions.

Connect with Our Analyst to Contextualize Our Insights for Your Business: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/141

Pre COVID-19 Analysis on Specialty Water Treatment Chemical Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for Specialty Water Treatment Chemical Market:

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: The switching cost from one supplier to another isprojected to be high.The bargaining power of suppliers is very HIGH

The switching cost from one supplier to another isprojected to be high.The bargaining power of suppliers is very HIGH Bargaining Power of Consumers: In this market, the concentration of buyers is Low.

The bargaining power of consumers is LOW

In this market, the concentration of buyers is Low. The bargaining power of consumers is LOW The threat of New Entrants: Huge initial investments are essential to start a new Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals plant. The threat of new entrants is HIGH

Huge initial investments are essential to start a new Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals plant. The threat of new entrants is HIGH The threat of Substitutes: This market has less number of alternativesavailable. The threat of substitutes is LOW

This market has less number of alternativesavailable. The threat of substitutes is LOW Competitive Rivalry in the Market: The Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals market has lesser number of companies. Many major players are following several strategies, and product differentiation among them.The competitive rivalry in the industry is LOW

Specialty water treatment chemicals market is predicted to generate a revenue of $53,465.0 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.1% in the estimated period.

Biocides segment is predicted to have the maximum share over the forecast period @ https://www.researchdive.com/purchase-enquiry/141

Specialty water treatment chemicals are the chemicals used to remove waste particles such as solid waste, bacteria, fungi, and other unwanted minerals from wastewater for the purification of water. The treatment involves both, chemical and physical, processes for removing impurities from wastewater. Mostly, chemical treatment involves boiler water treatment, cooling water treatment, purification of water and treatment of wastewater effluent.

Specialty Water Treatment Chemical Market Segmentation by Type

Anti-Foaming Agents

Biocides

Coagulants

Flocculants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Disinfectants

Others

Municipal end use industry accounted for $6,325.6 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/141

The government rules and regulations for conserving water are predicted to be the major driving factor for the specialty water treatment chemical market in the estimated period. The government across the globeis concerned about the growing population and the availability of water for their basic need is thebiggest problem. So, government of various countries are focused on cleaning the wastewater for reuse, which is predicted to boost the sale of the specialty water treatment chemical market over the estimated period.

Specialty Water Treatment Chemical Market Segmentation by End Use Industry

Chemicals

Energy & Power

Industrial

Metallurgy

Municipal

Oil and Gas

Pulp & Paper

Others

There are various alternative ways of cleaning wastewater, includingbiological treatment, physical treatment and sludge treatment, which is predicted to hamper the growth of the Specialty Water Treatment Chemical Market in the estimated period.

Get Access to Full Report (TOC, Figures, Chart, etc.) @ https://www.researchdive.com/141/specialty-water-treatment-chemical-market

The ecofriendly way of treating wastewater is predicted to create a huge opportunity for the specialty water treatment chemical market. The ecofriendly wastewater treatment system is developed to provide an efficient method to purify wastewater at lesser cost.

Corrosion inhibitorssegment is predicted to have the highest growth rate over the estimated period, generating a revenue of $7,752.4 million with a CAGR of 6.6% in the estimated period.Corrosion inhibitorsare applied to sewage tanks and pipes forming a surface layer which controls the wastage of water. Corrosion inhibitorsenable oxidation which helps in the further decomposition of the impurities in water. It is predicted that the corrosion inhibitors segment type will boost the overall market in the estimated period.

Energy &power segment is predicted to have the highest growth rate over the estimated period.This segmentis predicted to generate a revenue of $7,164.3 million with a CAGR of 6.6% in the estimated period.Use of these productshelp in saving energy through energy efficiency improvement which can cost less than generating, transmitting and distributing energy from power plant, providing multiple economic and environmental benefits. These factors are predicted upsurge the energy & power segment in the estimated period.

North America is predicted to have the highest growth rate over the estimated period. This region is predicted to generate a revenue of $8,456.3 million with a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period. The existence of large numberof major enterprises, increased discretionary income and better living standards is predicted to boost the North America region market in the estimated period. Asia-Pacific market is predicted to have the highest market share in the estimated period. The market in this region is predicted to grow due to the strict government regulation with the rise in the population.

The major key players in the specialty water treatment chemical market are BASF SE (ETR: BAS), Bayer AG (ETR: BAYN), The Dow Chemical Co(NYSE: CTA-A)., Huntsman International LLC.,AkzoNobel N.V., Chemtura Corporation, Clariant AG (SWX: CLN), Rhodia S.A., Novozymes A/S and Evonik Industries AG among others.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/