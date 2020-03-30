Spinal Fusion Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2017 – 2027

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast of the global spinal fusion market. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global spinal fusion market as well as insights on the market dynamics that can influence the growth of the global spinal fusion market over the forecast period. Insights on key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for companies operating in the global spinal fusion market are presented in the report. To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report offers the market forecast on the basis of product type, procedure type, end user and region. The report provides analysis of the global spinal fusion market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

The global spinal fusion market is segmented on the basis of product type into: Interbody Cages Pedicle Screws and Rods Spinal Fusion Plates

The report begins with the market definition, followed by definitions of the different spinal fusion product types. The market dynamics section includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global spinal fusion market.

The report analyses the market on the basis of procedure type and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of procedure type, the global spinal fusion market is categorised into: Posterolateral Fusion Interbody Fusion Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF) Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (PLIF) Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF) Others

The report analyses the market on the basis of end user and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of end user, the global spinal fusion market is categorised into: Hospitals Speciality Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Next, the report analyses the market on the basis of region and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of region, the global spinal fusion market is segmented into: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe UK France Germany Italy Spain Nordic Countries Benelux Countries Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific China India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

We have considered Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for companies operating in the global spinal fusion market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered in the spinal fusion market. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global spinal fusion market, Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify existing market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, a ‘competitive landscape’ has been included to provide a dashboard view of key companies operating in the global spinal fusion market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the global spinal fusion market and the potential players. This section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the main players operational in the global spinal fusion market. Detailed profiles of spinal fusion product manufacturers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies.

