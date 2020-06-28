Sports Analytics Market by Sports Type, Component, Application (Performance Analysis, Player Fitness and Safety, Player and Team Valuation, and Fan Engagement) – Global Forecast to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Sports Analytics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Sports Analytics Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Sports Analytics Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 Billion in 2019 to USD 5.2 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.0% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- IBM(US), SAS Institute(US), Tableau Software (US), EXL (US), GlobalStep (US), Catapult (US), SportsSource Analytics(UK), HCL (India), Experfy (US), IceBergs Sports (Canada), Chyronhego (US), Stats Perform (US), TruMedia Network (US), DataArt (US), Orreco (Ireland), Advanced Sports Analytics (US), Qualitas Global (India), iSportsAnalysis (UK), FORMCEPT (India), Quant4Sport (Italy), Physimax Technologies (US), and Zebra Technologies (US).

“Team sports segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The sports analytics market by sports is segmented into individual sports and team sports. The team sports segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The sub segments of team sports considered in the report are cricket, football, hockey, and basketball.

“Performance analysis segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The sports analytics market by application has been segmented into performance analytics, player fitness and safety, player and team valuation, fan engagement, and broadcast management.The performance analysis segment is growing at a fast pace due to the increasing demand for structured data required by teams and coaches for better analyzing and improving the player performance.

