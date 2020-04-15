Sports Technology Market 2019 Players, Regions, Market Share, Gross Margin, Supply and Consumption Demand Analysis
The latest study on the Sports Technology market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Sports Technology market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Sports Technology market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.
The report suggests that the Sports Technology market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Sports Technology market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.
Segments of the Sports Technology Market Evaluated in the Report:
Competitive Analysis
The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Sports Technology market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Sports Technology market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global sports technology market. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Accenture, Catapult Group International Ltd, Chetu Inc., Firstbeat Technologies Ltd, IBM Corporation, Kinexon Precision Technologies Gmb Krossover Intelligence Inc, Opta, Oracle Corporation, Orreco, SAP SESAS Institute Inc, SportRadar, Stats LLC, and Tableau Software Inc.
The global sports technology market is segmented as below:
Global Sports Technology Market, by Component
- Software
- On-premise
- Cloud
- Wearable Devices & Sports Equipment
- Services
- Training & Implementation
- Support & Maintenance
- Managed/Outsourced Services
Global Sports Technology Market, by Application
- Active
- Tracking
- Decision Making
- Passive
- Analytics and Statistics
- Tactics and Simulation
- Training
- Game Performance Analysis
- Team Analysis & Management
- Injury and Health Analysis
Global Sports Technology Market, by Sports
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Cricket
- Cycling
- Football
- Golf
- Rugby
- Others (Swimming, Badminton, Tennis, Athletics)
Global Sports Technology Market, by End-user
- Coaches
- Clubs
- Leagues
- Sports Associations
- Others (Athletes & Sports Person)
Global Sports Technology Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
COVID-19 Impact on Sports Technology Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Sports Technology market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Sports Technology market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
Important queries addressed in the report:
- Which company is expected to dominate the Sports Technology market in terms of market share in 2020?
- How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Sports Technology market?
- Which application of the Sports Technology is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Sports Technology market?
- How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?
Crucial data that can be drawn from the Sports Technology market report:
- The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Sports Technology market
- Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets
- Current and future prospects of various applications of the Sports Technology
- Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Sports Technology market
- Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Sports Technology market in different regions
