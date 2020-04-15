Sports Tracking Market Competition Status, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors, Value Chain, Forecast To 2027

Sports have become highly competitive arena where fitness of individuals is of prime importance. Advanced technologies enable players to track their fitness levels as well as performance and thereby enable them to improve their performance. Tracking technologies can monitor athlete performance in real-time and give customized individual feedback in relation to the fitness goals of an individual session or the program as a whole. Growing demand for real-time data access by sports sector for performance enhancement of players coupled with the need to reduce on-field refereeing errors would drive the growth of sports tracking market during the forecast period. Higher costs of sports tracking coupled with complexities associated with the maintenance of these products are anticipated to hinder the growth of sports tracking market during the forecast period. Advancements in the software technologies for tracking real-time information is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the sports tracking market.

The “Global Sports Tracking Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the sports tracking market with detailed market segmentation by solution, component, end-user, and geography. The global sports tracking market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading sports tracking market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of The Leading Players in Global Market:

1. Beast Technologies S. r. l.

2. Catapult Group

3. ChyronHego Corporation

4. Kinexon

5. Q-track

6. SPORTREC

7. Sports Tracking Technologies

8. SPT Group Pty Ltd.

9. STATSports Group

10. Zebra Technologies

The global sports tracking market is segmented on the basis of solution, component, and end-user. On the basis of solution, the sports tracking market is segmented optical-based tracking solution, wearable tracking solution, and application-based tracking solution. The sports tracking market on the basis of the component is classified into hardware and software. Based on end-user, the sports tracking market is segmented into individual athletes and team sports. The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information.

It provides an overview and forecast of the global sports tracking market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The sports tracking market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the sports tracking market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the sports tracking market in these regions.

