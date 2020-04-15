Spray Polyurea Elastomers Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2025

Global Spray Polyurea Elastomers Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Spray Polyurea Elastomers Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Future seems promising for construction firms in the U.S., driven primarily by trends such as building information modelling (BIM), internet of things (IoT), and proliferation of ecommerce with regard to construction & building materials. The Canadian economy witnessed significant deceleration on the coattails of decreased commodities and oil prices. Despite external challenges, the government in Canada made infrastructure spending of nearly US$ 11.9 Bn for social infrastructure, public transit infrastructure, and housing, and these projects are expected to witness completion by 2019-end.

Such robust investments in the mining and construction sector in North America point at the region’s dominance with regard to adoption of spray polyurea elastomers in the upcoming years. According to a new Fact.MR research study, the global spray polyurea elastomers market is set to record a splendid 10.2% value CAGR between the period of forecast 2017 and 2026. Over 291,000 tons of spray polyurea elastomers are expected to be sold worldwide by 2026-end.

