Steel Rebar Market Thriving Worldwide, Investigated in Latest Research| Gerdau S/A, NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION, SAIL, Tata Steel, Essar Steel, PАО

Global Steel Rebar Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 132.15 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 198.99 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Steel Rebar which is also known as reinforcing steel or reinforcement steel is used as a tension device in reinforced concrete and reinforced masonry structures. They are usually used to strengthen the concrete under the tension. They are also used to protect concrete from the corrosion. Their application can be seen in the manufacturing of bridges, pavement, parking structures and others.
Market Overview
Overall overview of the market with estimated market size by production, application, market share, market growth and region is included in this Steel Rebar Market research report. It also provides market trends, market dynamics and grasp the recent technological advancements.
Steel Rebar Market Analysis by Segmentation
By Process
Basic Oxygen Steelmaking
Electric Arc Furnace
By Type
Deformed
Mild
By End- User
Market Size and Projection
Infrastructure
Housing
Industrial
Others
By Finishing Type
Epoxy
Coated
Black
By Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Key players in the market
Few of the major competitors currently working in steel rebar market are Gerdau S/A, NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION, SAIL, Tata Steel, Essar Steel, PАО, EVRAZ plc., Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Steel Dynamics, Inc, SteelAsia.com, Outokumpu, Acerinox S.A., HYUNDAI STEEL, Daido Steel Co., Ltd., KOBE STEEL, LTD, Sohar Steel LLC, Celsa Steel, SHAGANG GROUP Inc.
Research Methodology
The Market is analyzed using various different research methodologies like Porter’s Five Force Analysis, SWOT analysis, Pestle Analysis, Industry value chain analysis, Supply chain analysis through which the drivers, restraints and threats of the market is analyzed in this Steel Rebar Market research report.
Premium Insights of the report
This Steel Rebar Market report provides information related to production, Market growth, competitive landscape and market trends
Each player profiled in the Research report is studied on the basis of the SWOT analysis, their products, value, capacity and other vital factors
The report provides accurate data and insights related to the global market which include CAGR, value, volume and revenue
The statistical information provided in the report serves as a powerful tool to get a clear and quick understanding of the Steel Rebar Market progress in the past few and coming years.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing investment in the steel rebar is driving the market
- Growing urban population and increasing industrialization is driving the market
Market Restraints:
- High manufacturing cost of the steel rebar is restraining the market growth
- Increasing prices of the raw material is restraining the market
