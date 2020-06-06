Stem Cell Banking Market to Witness Huge Growth in Coming Years 2020-2027

Stem cell banking or preservation is a combined process of extraction, processing and storage of stem cells, so that they may be used for treatment of various medical conditions in the future, when required. Stem cells have the amazing power to get transformed into any tissue or organ in the body. In recent days, stem cells are used to treat variety of life-threatening diseases such as blood and bone marrow diseases, blood cancers, and immune disorders among others.

The market of stem cell banking is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, development of novel technologies for stem cell preservation and processing, and storage; growing awareness on the potential of stem cells for various therapeutic conditions. Moreover, increasing investments in stem cell research is also expected to propel the growth of the stem cell banking market across the globe. On other hand rising burden of major diseases and emerging economies are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in stem cell banking market.

1. Cordlife

2. ViaCord (A Subsidiary of PerkinElmer)

3. Cryo-Save AG

4. StemCyte India Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

5. Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

6. SMART CELLS PLUS.

7. Vita 34

8. LifeCell

9. Global Cord Blood Corporation

10. CBR Systems, Inc.

The Insight Partners has segmented the global Stem Cell Banking Market:

The source segment includes, placental stem cells (PSCS), dental pulp-derived stem cells (DPSCS), bone marrow-derived stem cells (BMSCS), adipose tissue-derived stem cells (ADSCS), human embryo-derived stem cells (HESCS), and other stem cell sources. Based on service type the market is segmented into, sample processing, sample analysis, sample preservation and storage, sample collection and transportation. Based on application, the market is segmented as, clinical applications, research applications, and personalized banking applications.

The report covers key developments in the Stem Cell Banking market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Stem Cell Banking market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Stem Cell Banking market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Stem Cell Banking market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Stem Cell Banking market in these regions.

