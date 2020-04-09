Strain Gauges Market: Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate by 2027

A strain gauge is a device that is used to measure strain on an object. The strain gauge is used in various fields such as mechanical engineering development, to measure the strain generated by machinery, and in the testing of aircraft like linkage and structural damage. Additionally, strain gauge has a wide range of applications in industrial measurement. These are the major drivers of the strain gauge market. Strain gauge sensing technologies are adopted by various end-user to achieve greater benefits; this increases the demand for strain gauges, thus propelling the growth of the strain gauge market.

The “Global Strain Gauges Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the strain gauges industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of strain gauges market with detailed market segmentation by of type, application, and geography. The global strain gauges market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading strain gauges market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the strain gauges market.

BCM Sensor

HBM

HPI

Kyowa Electronic Instruments Co., Ltd.

OMEGA

Piezo-Metrics, Inc

Tokyo Measuring Instruments Laboratory Co, Ltd

Vishay

Zemic

Zhejiang Huangyan Testing Apparatus Factory

The report analyzes factors affecting strain gauges market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the strain gauges market in these regions.

