Strapping Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Strapping market will register a 3.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4137.4 million by 2025, from $ 3616.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Strapping business, shared in Chapter 3.
Top Manufactures in Global Strapping Includes:
Signode
Youngsun
M.J.Maillis Group
Cordstrap
Dynaric，Inc
Samuel Strapping
Baosteel
FROMM Group
Bhushan Steel
Anshan Falan
Granitol
MiDFIELD INDUSTRIES LTD
TITAN Umreifungstechnik
Messersì Packaging
Teufelberger
Scientex Berhad
Polivektris
Linder
Mosca
Brajesh Packaging
Cyklop
Polychem
Strapack
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Steel Strapping
Plastic Strapping
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Wood Industry
Paper Industry
Building Industry
Textile Industry
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
