Straw Market to Discern Magnified Growth During2019-2029

A recent market study published by XploreMR, “Straw Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the straw market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the straw market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominating segments in the global straw market, along-with key facts about plastic straws. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the straw market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about straws present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the straw market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly in the upcoming years. The section also describes the shift in consumer preference from plastic straws to paper straws.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the scenario of the key factors affecting the market in a negative or positive manner, regulations related to straw usage, and comparison between all types of straws available in the market.

Chapter 05 – Global Straw Market Demand in Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) and Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value & volume analysis and forecast for the straw market between the forecast period of 2014-2029. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical straw market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Chapter 06 – Global Straw Market Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of plastic straw, bamboo straw, metal straw, paper straw, glass straw, silicone straw, and hay/edible straws in different regions throughout the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analysed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the straw market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the straw market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the straw market, which include the drivers and restraints. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the straw market. This section also covers Porter’s analysis, as well as the PESTLE analysis for the global straw market.

Chapter 08 – Global Straw Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Product Type

Based on product type, the straw market is segmented into plastic straw, bamboo straw, metal straw, glass straw, silicone straw, paper straw and other straw (hay/edible straw). In this chapter, readers can find information about the key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 09 – Global Straw Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Straw Length

Based on straw length, the straw market is segmented into <9 cm, 9-15 cm, 16-20 cm, and above 20 cm. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 10 – Global Straw Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029 by End Use

This chapter provides details about the straw market on the basis of end use, and has been classified into foodservice, institutional, and household. The foodservice and institutional segment is further divided into various sub-categories.

Chapter 11 – Global Straw Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the straw market is expected to grow across various geographical regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 12 – North America Straw Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North American straw market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of straws.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Straw Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America straw market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the straw market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 14 – Europe Straw Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the straw market based on the product and the end-user industry in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – South Asia Straw Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia straw market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia straw market during the period 2019-2029.

Chapter 16 –East Asia Straw Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the straw market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the straw market in the East Asian region.

Chapter 17 – Oceania Straw Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania straw market.

Chapter 18 – MEA Straw Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the straw market will grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the straw market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the straw market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Huhtamaki Oyj., Gumi Bamboo, NIPPON STRAW Co., Ltd., Tetra Pak International S.A., Sulapac, Lollicup USA, Inc., Pactiv LLC, Biopac Ltd., Absolute Custom Extrusions, Inc., and PT. Strawland.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the straw report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the straw market.

