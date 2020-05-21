Streaming Devices Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2020-2027 | Amazon.com, Inc, Apple Inc., Azulle

The Streaming Devices Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Streaming Devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The rise in internet penetration and increasing adoption of video streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime, are boosting the streaming devices market globally during the forecast period. The rising number of Over-The-Top (OTT) services is projected to drive industry growth and is likely to drive the streaming devices market. The convenience and affordability in viewing content in real-time are encouraging consumers to use these service which might help the market to boost globally.

Top Key Players:- Amazon.com, Inc, Apple Inc., Azulle, Google LLC, HUMAX, Intel Corporation, Leelbox, Logitech International S.A, Matricom, MyGica

The growth in demand for OTT content globally is providing multiple opportunities to service providers, driving the streaming devices market. The introduction of high-speed data plans, rising usage of digital media, and increasing awareness of business productivity offer multiple potential growth opportunities to the streaming devices market growth. The increase in government focus on digitization integrated with increasing penetration of LTE and 5G technology will provide several growth benefits to the streaming device market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Streaming Devices industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global streaming device market is segmented on the basis of price, and resolution type. On the basis of price, market is segmented as USD 30 – 100, and USD 101 – 250. On the basis of resolution type, market is segmented as 4K UHD, 1080p, and 720p.

The report analyzes factors affecting Streaming Devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Streaming Devices market in these regions.

