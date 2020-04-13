String Solar Inverter Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2026



Complete study of the global String Solar Inverter market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global String Solar Inverter industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on String Solar Inverter production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global String Solar Inverter market include _ABB, SMA Solar Technology, Canadian Solar, SolarEdge Technologies, SunPower, Delta Electronics, Solectria Renewables, Sineng Electric, Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics,

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global String Solar Inverter industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the String Solar Inverter manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall String Solar Inverter industry.

Global String Solar Inverter Market Segment By Type:

Power Frequency Inverter, Medium Frequency Inverter, High Frequency Inverter

Global String Solar Inverter Market Segment By Application:

Residential, Commercial, Utility

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global String Solar Inverter industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the String Solar Inverter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in String Solar Inverter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global String Solar Inverter market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global String Solar Inverter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global String Solar Inverter market?

TOC

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 String Solar Inverter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of String Solar Inverter

1.2 String Solar Inverter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global String Solar Inverter Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Power Frequency Inverter

1.2.3 Medium Frequency Inverter

1.2.4 High Frequency Inverter

1.3 String Solar Inverter Segment by Application

1.3.1 String Solar Inverter Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Utility

1.3 Global String Solar Inverter Market by Region

1.3.1 Global String Solar Inverter Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global String Solar Inverter Market Size

1.4.1 Global String Solar Inverter Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global String Solar Inverter Production (2014-2025)

2 Global String Solar Inverter Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global String Solar Inverter Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global String Solar Inverter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global String Solar Inverter Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers String Solar Inverter Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 String Solar Inverter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 String Solar Inverter Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 String Solar Inverter Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global String Solar Inverter Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global String Solar Inverter Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global String Solar Inverter Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global String Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America String Solar Inverter Production

3.4.1 North America String Solar Inverter Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America String Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe String Solar Inverter Production

3.5.1 Europe String Solar Inverter Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe String Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China String Solar Inverter Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China String Solar Inverter Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China String Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan String Solar Inverter Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan String Solar Inverter Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan String Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global String Solar Inverter Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global String Solar Inverter Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America String Solar Inverter Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe String Solar Inverter Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China String Solar Inverter Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan String Solar Inverter Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global String Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global String Solar Inverter Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global String Solar Inverter Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global String Solar Inverter Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global String Solar Inverter Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global String Solar Inverter Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global String Solar Inverter Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global String Solar Inverter Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in String Solar Inverter Business

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB String Solar Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 String Solar Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB String Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 SMA Solar Technology

7.2.1 SMA Solar Technology String Solar Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 String Solar Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 SMA Solar Technology String Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Canadian Solar

7.3.1 Canadian Solar String Solar Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 String Solar Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Canadian Solar String Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 SolarEdge Technologies

7.4.1 SolarEdge Technologies String Solar Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 String Solar Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 SolarEdge Technologies String Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 SunPower

7.5.1 SunPower String Solar Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 String Solar Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 SunPower String Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Delta Electronics

7.6.1 Delta Electronics String Solar Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 String Solar Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Delta Electronics String Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Solectria Renewables

7.7.1 Solectria Renewables String Solar Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 String Solar Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Solectria Renewables String Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sineng Electric

7.8.1 Sineng Electric String Solar Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 String Solar Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sineng Electric String Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

7.9.1 Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics String Solar Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 String Solar Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics String Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 String Solar Inverter Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 String Solar Inverter Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of String Solar Inverter

8.4 String Solar Inverter Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 String Solar Inverter Distributors List

9.3 String Solar Inverter Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global String Solar Inverter Market Forecast

11.1 Global String Solar Inverter Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global String Solar Inverter Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global String Solar Inverter Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global String Solar Inverter Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global String Solar Inverter Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America String Solar Inverter Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe String Solar Inverter Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China String Solar Inverter Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan String Solar Inverter Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global String Solar Inverter Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America String Solar Inverter Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe String Solar Inverter Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China String Solar Inverter Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan String Solar Inverter Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global String Solar Inverter Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global String Solar Inverter Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

