Strontium Witnesses Decline in Sales as Demand Takes a Dip During Pandemic; Swift Market Rebound on Cards Post Recovery
Global Strontium Market Analysis
The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Strontium market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Strontium market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Strontium market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Strontium market value chain.
The report reveals that the global Strontium market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Strontium market during the assessment period.
Strontium Market Segmentation
The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Strontium market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Strontium market. The Strontium market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.
The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.
segmented as follows:
Strontium Market – Product Analysis
- Strontium Carbonate
- Strontium Nitrate
- Strontium Sulphate
- Others
Strontium Market – Application Analysis
- Pyrotechnics
- Ferrite Magnets
- Master Alloys
- Paints & Coatings
- Medical
- Zinc Refining
- Others
Strontium Market – Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
