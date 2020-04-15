Structural Insulated Panel Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025
The global Structural Insulated Panel market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Structural Insulated Panel market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Structural Insulated Panel market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Structural Insulated Panel market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Structural Insulated Panel market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kingspan
Metecno
Isopan
NCI Building Systems
TATA Steel
ArcelorMittal
Romakowski
Lattonedil
RigiSystems
Silex
Isomec
GCS
Zhongjie
AlShahin
Nucor Building Systems
Tonmat
Marcegaglia
Italpannelli
Alubel
Jingxue
Ruukki
Balex
Hoesch
Dana Group
Multicolor
Zamil Vietnam
BCOMS
Pioneer India
Panelco
Paroc Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) Panels
Rigid Polyurethane (PUR) Panels
Rigid Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Panels
Glass Wool Panels
Other
Segment by Application
Building Wall
Building Roof
Cold Storage
Each market player encompassed in the Structural Insulated Panel market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Structural Insulated Panel market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
