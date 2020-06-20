Styrene Ethylene Butylene Styrene Market Growth And Forecast To 2027: Leading Players are Asahi Kasei Corporation,General Industrial Polymers,JSR Corporation

Styrene ethylene butylene styrene (SEBS) is thermoplastic elastomer, which made by melt mixing technique or hydrogenation of styrene butadiene styrene copolymer. These elastomers are used in applications to provide UV resistance, high service temperature, and processing stability. SEBS often utilized as an alternative of polyvinyl chloride in toys. SEBS is also used in automotive trim, tubes, wire & cable, footwear, adhesives, and sealants. SEBS has excellent thermal stability, weathering resistance, and steam sterilisable properties. Bitumen modification is also performed by the SEBS elastomers for applications such as road paving and roofing. Industries such as electrical and electronics, automotive, footwear have extensive usage of styrene ethylene butylene styrene (SEBS) thermoplastic elastomer.

The key players influencing the market are:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

General Industrial Polymers

JSR Corporation

Kraton Polymers

Kuraray Co. Ltd

LCY GROUP

Ravago Group

Trinseo

TSRC Corporation

Versalis S.p.A (Eni S.p.A)

