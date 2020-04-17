Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market size Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period 2027: Insulet Corporation, BD, Enable Injections, Consort Medical Plc

According to a new market research study titled Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Syringe Type, Distribution Channel and Geography. The global subcutaneous drug delivery devices market is expected to reach US$ 17,290.47 Mn in 2027 from US$ 9,243.80 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global subcutaneous drug delivery devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global subcutaneous drug delivery devices market, based on the syringe type was segmented into fillable injectable and prefilled injectable. In 2018, the fillable injectable held a largest market share of the subcutaneous drug delivery devices market, by syringe type. However, the prefilled injectable segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the coming years. The use of prefilled injectable devices such as syringes have expanded and overcame the traditional drug delivery approaches. Moreover, these syringes have been utilized across multiple therapeutic sectors including blood stimulants, vaccines, therapeutic protein, hormones, drugs, supplements, nutraceuticals and others. In addition, the systematic dose administration through these injectable devices also eliminates the risk of dosing errors which also makes them a preferred option.

The subcutaneous drug delivery devices market majorly consists of the players such as Insulet Corporation, BD, Enable Injections, Consort Medical Plc, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Elcam Medical, Amgen, Ypsomed AG, SCPharmaceuticals, Inc., Wilhelm Haselmeier GmbH & Co. KG, among others.

Products with increased technology with more effective benefits is a major requirement in the treatment for diabetes and various other disease indications. The advancement and development in the treatment is increasing in the last few years. As the prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing across the world, the demand for more products with advancements is also boosting up. Hence, over the years, researchers have been carrying out activities which have resulted to product innovations. The major companies in the market are collaborating on various projects to bring about novel products in the market.

Some of the organic and inorganic growth activities are undertaken by the company, which have promoted the market growth. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, product approvals the growth of companies which is further expected to enhance the growth of the market during the coming years. For instance, in June 2018, Insulet received FDA 510(k) clearance for the Omnipod DASHTM Insulin Management System (Omnipod DASH). This clearance set up the foundation for a stable pace of innovation that enables Insulet to allow users to enjoy simplicity, healthier lives, and freedom swith their differentiated technology.

