Sugar Substitutes Market Trends, Leading Companies Share, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sugar Substitutes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global sugar substitutes market size reached US$ 15.7 Billion in 2019. Sugar substitutes are chemical or plant-based substances that replicate the taste of sugar. They are non-nutritive, high-intensity sweeteners, which are utilized for sweetening or enhancing the flavor of different food products and beverages, such as jellies, candies, puddings, canned food, baked goods, dairy products, soft drinks and powdered drink mixes. They are around 200 times sweeter than sugar and can help in weight loss, promoting dental health and maintaining the blood sugar levels.

Some of the key players being: Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill, Incorporated, PureCircle Limited, Roquette Frères S.A., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Flavors Holdings Inc. and Jk Sucralose Inc.

Global Sugar Substitutes Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles and the increasing consumption of sugar-loaded products are resulting in the growing prevalence of obesity and other chronic diseases across the globe. As a result, individuals are making healthier choices and gravitating towards low-calorie products, which in turn is strengthening the sugar substitutes market growth. Apart from this, as the consumption of sugar results in tooth decay since the bacteria present in dental plaque metabolize sugar and release acid that can damage the teeth enamel, the demand for sugar substitutes is escalating worldwide. This can also be accredited to the dental benefits offered by sugar substitutes like stevia and their assistance in hindering the formation of plaque. Further, prominent vendors operating in the food and beverage (F&B) industry are replacing conventional sweeteners with artificial sweeteners in a diverse range of products to introduce low-calorie product variants and expand their existing consumer base. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 19.8 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

1. High-Intensity Sweeteners

2. Low-Intensity Sweeteners

3. High-Fructose Syrup

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into high-intensity (stevia, aspartame, cyclamate, sucralose, saccharin and others); low-intensity sweeteners (D-Tagatose, Sorbitol, Maltitol, Xylitol, Mannitol and others); and high fructose syrup. Amongst these, high-intensity sweeteners exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Foods

2. Beverages

3. Health and Personal Care

On the basis of the application, the market has been segregated into food products, beverages, and heart and personal care. Sugar substitutes are most widely used in the preparation of different beverages

Market Breakup by Origin:

1. Artificial

2. Natural

The market has been analyzed on the basis of the origin into natural and artificial products. At present, artificial sugar substitutes account for the majority of the total market share.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, North America enjoys the leading position in the market. Other major regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

