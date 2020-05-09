Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Production Declines, However Covid-19 Pandemic May Bring Back Demand in Long Term

The global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

has been segmented into:

Sodium Polyacrylate

Poly Acrylamide Co-polymer

Others (including Ethylene-maleic Anhydride Co-polymer, and Polyvinyl Alcohol Co-polymer)

Based on end-use application, the global super absorbent polymer market has been classified as:

Disposable diapers

Adult incontinence products

Feminine hygiene products

Others

The following section of the report includes analysis of the global super absorbent polymer market on the basis of region. The global super absorbent polymer market is segmented into five key regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) Ã¢â¬â APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

In the final section of the report, the super absorbent polymer market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the market players and company analysis, based on categories of providers across the value chain, their presence in the super absorbent polymer product portfolio and key differentiators. Some of the major market players featured in this section are BASF SE, LG Chemicals Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Kao Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, San-Dia Polymers, Evonik Industries AG, Yixing Danson Technology, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., and Sanyo Chemicals Industries.

Research Methodology

To deduce market size, the report considers the average selling price of various types of super absorbent polymers across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by product type and by application, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the total revenue that is expected to be generated across the super absorbent polymers market over forecast period (2016Ã¢â¬â2020). When developing the market forecast, the starting point involved sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, PMR triangulated the data on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them at the end of the forecast period.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities in the smartphone market. As previously highlighted, the market for super absorbent polymers is split into various sub-segments or categories, on the basis of region, product type, and application. All these sub-segments or categories have been analyzed in terms of Basis Points (BPS) to understand the individual segmentÃ¢â¬â¢s relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in the super absorbent polymer market.

Each market player encompassed in the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

