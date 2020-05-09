Supply Chain Disruptions During Covid-19 Outbreak to Adversely Impact Function as a Service Market
The global Function as a Service market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Function as a Service market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Function as a Service market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Function as a Service market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Function as a Service market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:
Some of the key players operating in the function as a service market include Google Inc. (California, U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (New York, U.S.), Amazon Web Services Inc. (Washington, U.S), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Infosys Limited (Bangalore, Karnataka,India), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Dynatrace LLC (Massachusetts, U.S.), Rogue Wave Software Inc. (Colorado, U.S.), VMware Inc. (U.S.) and Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.).
The market has been segmented as follows:
Function as a Service Market, by Type
- Developer centric FaaS
- Operator centric FaaS
Function as a Service Market, by Service
- Service Monitoring and management
- Automation integration services
- Maintenance Services
- Consulting Services
- Others
Function as a Service Market, by End Use Industry
- Defense and Surveillance
- Telecommunication
- Banking and Finance
- Healthcare
- Media and Entertainment
- Hi tech Industry
- Manufacturing
- Others
Function as a Service Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China(Including Taiwan)
- India
- Japan
- Oceania
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
Each market player encompassed in the Function as a Service market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Function as a Service market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Function as a Service Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Function as a Service market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Function as a Service market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
What insights readers can gather from the Function as a Service market report?
- A critical study of the Function as a Service market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Function as a Service market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Function as a Service landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Function as a Service market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Function as a Service market share and why?
- What strategies are the Function as a Service market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Function as a Service market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Function as a Service market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Function as a Service market by the end of 2029?
