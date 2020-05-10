Supply Shortages Prevail During Covid-19 Outbreak, Restricting Growth of Tissue Towel Market

Global Tissue Towel Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Tissue Towel market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Tissue Towel market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Tissue Towel market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Tissue Towel market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Tissue Towel market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Tissue Towel market during the assessment period.

Tissue Towel Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Tissue Towel market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Tissue Towel market. The Tissue Towel market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

manufacturers to capitalize on and provide the best and convenient solution for cleaning hands.

Stakeholders in the Food & Beverages Sector of APEJ Strive for Extended Product Portfolio in a Bid to Uplift Sales

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) remains one of the most prominent markets for food and beverage manufacturers globally. The region is home to the world’s leading food producers, importers, and exporters; and opportunities galore as it is home to some of the world’s most populous countries. Satisfying the growing and evolving needs of such a large consumer base will entail new solutions. It is estimated that by the end of 2050, the global population will reach nearly 10 billion, and a large percentage of this population will be based in APEJ. Policymakers are aware of the challenges and opportunities in APEJ’s food and beverage market, and there is a heightened pace of activity among players looking to enter or consolidate their position in this market.

Thinking of Asia Pacific excluding Japan as a homogenous demographic and concentrating only on volume sales can be a mistake, as consumers in many urban centers have the same set of demands and preferences as consumers in the U.S. and Europe. As disposable incomes increase, and urbanization leads to massive alternations in lifestyle, demand for processed and ready-to-cook food is increasing in many cities of APEJ. The global trends related to healthy, organic, and natural are also being witnessed in the APEJ’s food and beverage sector, and manufacturers with a diverse portfolio have an increasing likelihood of succeeding in this marketplace.

Fierce Competition Crops up Between North America and APEJ

The food and beverage industry in North America rests on a steady pitch, owing to the stability in consumer spending in the region. In the U.S., alterations in the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) can mean that America’s food safety laws will focus more on prevention of food contamination, rather than responding to claims of food adulteration. Rising awareness on the role of food in health and well-being has made consumers in the U.S. and Canada more attentive towards the ingredients used by manufacturers. The growing preference of healthy foods has made

North American food and beverage companies develop new portfolios. Instead of spending resources and capital on manufacturing these new portfolios in-house, food and beverage companies seem more interested in acquiring smaller companies that have a strong reputation in specialty foods. The trend of acquiring smaller companies at lower cost is likely to continue in the near future. The food and beverage industry in North America is also adapting to new modes of delivery, benefitting the tissue towel market in return.

