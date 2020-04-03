Supportive Insoles Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2025

Supportive Insoles Market Overview

Accidental falls are the primary cause of injury among the elderly population of any society. As their bones are brittle, it can easily cause bone fractures, displacements or other serious problems. Thousands of senior citizens around the world die due to such falls, and treating those patients costs hospitals and insurance agencies billions of dollars every year. A good portion of these unfortunate incidents can be attributed to weakened nerves or sensory capabilities in the foot that are a natural consequence of ageing. A diabetic, for example, might develop foot ulcers which may even require amputation. These individuals are the primary target of the supportive insoles market.

A supportive insole is a device used to maintain or restore the correct foot alignment. They help to provide comfort by giving a cushioning effect to the foot and supporting the arch. However, supportive insoles are not able to correct biomechanical or long-standing foot troubles. The different types of insoles available in the supportive insoles market are arch support insoles, heel pads or heel cups, and foot cushions. They can be categorised on the basis of type, form and end users. The types are custom or prefabricated sole inserts, which are available in leather, nylon, polypropylene thermoplastic and EVA form. The end users can be divided into sports users, medical users (diabetics, rheumatoid arthritis and obesity being the most common ones), and comfort users.

A fast-paced hectic lifestyle leading to ailments like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and foot injuries is anticipated to be the key Supportive Insoles Market Driver. Diabetes, in particular, is the leading cause of amputations of the lower limb, and more than half of these amputations can be attributed to it. Obesity is another major health concern in developed, industrial societies. Rising cases will lead to various types of orthopaedic ailments, which should boost the supportive insoles market. An ageing population in these countries suffering from accidents or other injuries can also be reasonably expected to demand supportive insoles going forward. The medical segment accounted for the largest revenue share and it is anticipated to retain its lead.

In addition to the medical requirement, the supportive insoles market should get a fillip from the increasing focus on personal health as well. A sedentary lifestyle has made people wary of the problems it can potentially cause a few years or decades down the line. A large number have therefore begun to take part in sports or activities like running, walking, hiking or jogging to lead a fitter and more productive life. Supportive insoles help them while they may be injured, improve the body part function and correct alignment by providing joint, muscle and limb ligament support. Supportive insoles are forecast to grow the most in basketball shoes, skating shoes, and others.

Technological advancements are expected to be the third major driver of the Supportive Insoles Market. Polypropylene is the leading material used at the moment to manufacture supportive insoles. It offers semi-rigidity, flexibility and durability over the other kinds of materials. However, leather and composite carbon fibres are anticipated to show great potential in the years ahead.

The sole factor restraining unencumbered growth in the Supportive Insoles Market is their high cost. However, continuous innovation and new technologies can surely be expected to bring down the price in the not too distant future, spurring adoption.

The largest supportive insole market is currently North America but it along with Europe has become a mature market now. Neither is expected to grow rapidly during the coming decade. However, the Asia-Pacific supportive insole market should show rapid growth because of increasing cases of lifestyle-related chronic diseases being reported there. A rising disposable income and greater awareness of technological and healthcare advances will help the global supportive insoles market. APAC is predicted to be a very promising market which will open up massive new opportunities for key players in the years ahead.

