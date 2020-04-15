Surety Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027: Crum & Forster; CNA Financial Corporation; American Financial Group, Inc

The global surety market at US$ 15.33 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 28.77 Bn by 2027.



The Surety market penetration rates in North America region is higher than any other markets across the globe. This is attributed to most of U.S. State governments’ laws that mandate surety bonds. Both the U.S. and Canada Surety markets are ruled by insurers, and banks play only a minor role.

Top Manufactures of Surety market

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

2. Crum & Forster

3. CNA Financial Corporation

4. American Financial Group, Inc.

5. The Travelers Indemnity Company

6. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

7. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.

8. HCC Insurance Holdings

9. IFIC Surety Group

10. Chubb Limited

In the recent few years, surety market has noticed noteworthy M&A and partnership activity. Some of the significant deals include AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. entered into an amendment to the merger agreement with Evergreen Parent, L.P., under this agreement Evergreen parent will acquire approximately 45% of the Company’s shares of common stock. Also, American Financial Group announced entering into an agreement to acquire ABA Insurance Services Inc. for approximately US$ 28 Mn. This acquisition is aimed to strengthen the position of the company in the market.

Surety market is segmented on the basis of bond type. The contract surety bond by bond type is expected to dominate the surety market during the forecast period. The contract bond captures a significant share of the surety bond market and is growing continuously due to rapid increase in construction activities in various regions like APAC, Europe, and MEA. The contract surety bonds are replacing other guarantee methods such as bank guarantees and pay on demand services.

Key findings of the study:

South Korea holds the largest surety market share in APAC region. This growth is attributed to legal bonding requirements in the country for public and infrastructure construction projects. Also, commercial surety segment in South Korea is benefited from obligatory bonding requirements.

Majority of the countries have not witnessed significant increase in the number of global surety players entering in their market in the recent past. However, Europe, on the other hand, has noticed a slight expansion of global players’ entering markets to fulfil the demand.

Merger and acquisition is expected to be the key growth strategy to be adopted by players for next two-three years. However, this strategy could impact competition, it is also expected to generate new market as well as product opportunities as recently combined companies will thrive to maintain position and profitability.

