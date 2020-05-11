SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT MARKET 2020 LATEST INNOVATION, TECHNOLOGY TRENDS AND TOP COMPANIES HANWHA TECHWIN, PANASONIC, MYCRONIC, ASSEMBLEON (K&S)

The Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study. Surface-mount technology (SMT) is a method for producing electronic circuits in which the components are mounted or placed directly onto the surface of printed circuit boards (PCBs). An electronic device so made is called a surface-mount device (SMD).

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment in the regions of China that is expected to drive the market for more Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment. Increasing of telecommunications equipment expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on medical and automotive industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

Although the market competition of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• ASM Pacific Technology

• Fuji Machine Mfg

• Yamaha Motor

• JUKI

• Hanwha Techwin

• Panasonic

• Mycronic

• Assembleon(K&S)

• ITW EAE

Market Segment By Type –

• Placement Equipment

• Printer Equipment

• Reflow Oven Equipment

• Others

Market Segment By Application –

• Consumer Electronics

• Medical

• Automotive

• Telecommunications Equipment

• Others

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market

Chapter 1, to describe Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

