Surge Protection Devices Market Insights, New Project Investment, Potential Growth Scope and Forecast 2022 key players like Raycap GmbH, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE

Surge protection devices (SPDs) are designed to protect electrical appliances from voltage spikes. SPDs limit the voltage supplied to an electric device either by blocking or shorting to ground any unwanted voltages above a safe threshold limit.

They are used in automatic control buses, electric power supply networks, telephone networks, and various communication systems. The global surge protection devices market accounted for $2,137 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $3,167 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2016 to 2022.

Increase in demand for electronics appliances in commercial & residential sectors drives the growth of the market. Moreover, high costs incurred due to electrical equipment downtime have encouraged the adoption of SPDs and provide safety in industries and domestic sector.

Some of the key players of Surge Protection Devices Market:

Raycap GmbH, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Pentair Technical Solutions, Eaton Corporation plc, Tripp Lite, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Crompton Greaves Limited, and PHOENIX CONTACT GmbH & Co. KG

Key factors that hamper the growth of this market include low awareness about surge protection devices among small-scale manufactures and competition from uninterrupted and non-fluctuating power supply systems. Increase in awareness for need of SPDs, rapid industrialization, and power supply issues in developing countries provide growth opportunities to the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Surge Protection Devices market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Surge Protection Devices Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

