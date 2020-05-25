Surgical Displays Industry with Size, Share, Market 2019 Top key Players- Stryker, Steris, Skytron LLC, Berchtold

A surgical display is a medical-grade monitor designed for use in the operating room. Based on type, the global surgical displays market is segmented into LED displays and LCD displays.

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes Stryker Corporation, Steris Corporation, Skytron LLC, Getinge Group, and Berchtold Corporation.

Based on end users, the global Surgical Displays market is segmented into hospital and clinics.

The growing adoption of hybrid ORs, short replacement cycle of medical displays, increasing preference for minimally invasive treatments, and the rising number of diagnostic imaging centers are the major factors driving the growth of the market. The lack of skilled professional can impede the market growth.

The Global Surgical Displays market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025.

