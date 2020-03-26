Surgical Drills Market Analysis and 2027 Forecasts for United States, Europe, Japan and China Markets

A surgical drill is an instrument that is used to bore holes in bone for the attachment of surgical pins, plates, screws, or to remove decay and reshape teeth in preparation for a filling. Surgical drills are used for performing various surgical procedures such as orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and dental and ENT surgeries.

The surgical drills market is anticipated to grow in the market by the advancement of new technologies. Moreover, with rising demand for these devices is the key application for the growth of the industry. However, there is less awareness of this new device in the market. Furthermore, it has a superior ability to cut and seal and is rising demand in the forecast period. It has increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries that has the opportunity for market growth.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. adeor medical AG

2. Arthrex, Inc.

3. B. Braun Melsungen

4. CONMED

5. De Soutter Medical

6. DePuy Synthes

7. GPC Medical

8. Medtronic

9. Stryker

10. Zimmer Biomet

The surgical drills market is segmented on the basis of product, application and by end user. Based on product the market is segmented as pneumatic drills, electric drills, battery powered drills, accessories and others. On the basis of application the market is categorized as orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, ear nose throat (ENT), dental surgery and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, research institutes, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in surgical drills market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The surgical drills market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting surgical drills market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the surgical drills market in these regions.

