Surgical Imaging Market 2020 Industry Top Key Players GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, Hologic, Inc., Shimadzu, OrthoScan, Inc., Medtronic

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Hologic, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, OrthoScan, Inc., Medtronic plc, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, GENORAY Co., Ltd., Eurocolumbus s.r.l., and Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

Surgical imaging is an innovative optical imaging technology that helps in surgical operations.

The key factors driving the growth of this market are growing popularity of Flat Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) owing to advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers, reimbursement cuts on analog radiography systems, and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. However, high cost of instruments can impede the market growth.

Based on type, the global surgical imaging market is segmented into:-

image intensifier C-arms

Flat panel detector C-arms (FPD C-arms).

Based on end users, the global surgical imaging market is segmented into:-

orthopedic and trauma surgeries

neurosurgeries

cardiovascular surgeries

gastrointestinal surgeries

other

Global Surgical Imaging Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 12 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

The Global Surgical Imaging market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025.

Based on region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America has the largest share in the market in 2017.

