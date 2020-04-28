Surgical Microscopes Market Revenue, Growth Rate, Customer Needs, Trend, Manufacturers, and Forecast to 2025 – Olympus, Novartis, Topcon, Leica Microsystems

Surgical microscopes also known as operating microscopes are optical microscopes that are specifically designed for their use in surgical setting. These microscopes are typically designed to perform microsurgical techniques. The use of these microscopes are found in various medical verticals that includes dentistry, ophthalmic surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgeries, cancer surgeries, ENT surgery, urology and others.

Surgical microscopes market is expected to grow as rising demand of minimally invasive surgeries, increase in the number of surgical procedures, and technological advancements in the surgical microscopes are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, increasing emphasis on medical tourism is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The global surgical microscopes market is expected to reach US$ 1,452.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 578.5 Mn in 2017. The surgical microscopes market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.4% from 2018-2025.

Request for Sample Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002223/



The List of Companies

1. Olympus Corporation

2. Novartis AG

3. Topcon Corporation

4. Leica Microsystems

5. Haag Streit Holding AG

6. Alltian (Wuzhou) Co. Ltd.

7. Keyence Corporation

8. ARI Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

9. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

10. Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd.

Global Surgical Microscopes Market – By Type

Wall Mounted

Table Top

Ceiling Mounted

On Casters

Global Surgical Microscopes Market – By Application



ENT Surgeries

Neurosurgery & Spine Surgery

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Urology

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Gynecology

Dentistry

Global Surgical Microscopes Market – By End User



Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

Global Surgical Microscopes Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

The market players are incorporating organic growth strategies such as introduction of new products into the market to sustain their global position in the highly competitive global surgical microscopes market. For instance, in May 2015, Sony Electronics Medical Systems Division and Haag-Streit USA launched the 3-D imaging technologies in 4-K resolution for surgery. The MCC-3000MT camera and HVO-3000MT 3-D recorder of Sony with HS 5-1000 microscope system of Haag-Streit for neurosurgery. This launch helped the company to expand its product portfolio and enter the neurosurgery market with a high-end product.

Purchase this Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002223/



Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]