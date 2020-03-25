Surgical Retractor Market Expected to Reach $2.65 billion by 2026 – Medtronic Public, Stryker, Henry Schein, Teleflex, The Cooper, Rti Surgical, Invuity, Johnson & Johnson, Becton, Dickinson, Globus Medical, Terumo, Braun Melsungen, Medline Industrie, Integra Lifesciences

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune, Mar 25,2020

Surgical Retractor Market is accounted for $1.71 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.65 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Rising demand for plastic and reconstructive surgeries and increasing geriatric population are the key factors driving the market growth. However, factors such as lack of Low reimbursement scenario for the surgical procedure and lack of skilled professional in less developed economies are some factors hindering the market growth.

Surgical retractors are hand-held surgical instruments which are vigorously used by the surgeon during the surgical procedure. This is a simple steel tool which has the curvy or angled blade at one end with a handle to hold it comfortably. Surgical retractors are also referred to as a surgical detractor. Surgical retractors are used to separate the edges of surgical incision or wounds; in addition, it is also used to hold the back of tissue or organ. These instruments are used by hand or by the robotic method to perform the surgical procedure. Besides handheld, the surgical retractor is also of self-retaining type. These instruments are available with different shapes, size, and style in the market for different surgeries.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016431

By Application, Abdominal applications held considerable growth during the predicted period due to the number of surgical procedures performed through the abdominal region. By geography, North America commanded considerable market share which is attributed to the increasing aging population and the high number of surgical procedures.

Some of the key players profiled in the Surgical Retractor market include Medtronic Public Limited Company, Stryker Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, The Cooper Companies, Inc., Rti Surgical, Inc., Invuity, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Globus Medical, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Braun Melsungen Ag, Medline Industries, Inc. and Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation.

Products Covered:

– Finger Retractor

– Orthopedic Retractor

– Thoracic Retractor

– Abdominal Retractor

– Nerve Retractor

– Rectal Retractor

– Ribbon Retractor

– Self Retaining Retractors

– Wire Retractors

– Hand Retractors

– Table-mounted Retractors

– Accessories

– Other Products

Product Usages Covered:

– Fluid Swabbing

– Tissue Handling and Dissection

Designs Covered:

– Angled or Curved Frame Retractors

– Blade or Elevated-tipped Retractors

– Fixed or Flat Frame Retractors

Types Covered

– Self-retaining

– Hand-held

Applications Covered

– Wound Closure

– Cardiovascular

– Obstetrics & Gynecology

– Reconstructive Surgery

– Orthopedic

– Urological Applications

– Head, Neck, and Spinal Applications

– Abdominal Applications

– Aesthetic Surgical Applications

– Neurosurgery

– Other Applications

End Users Covered

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Hospital

– Maternity and Fertily Centers

– Other End users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Purchase Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016431

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.