Surgical Retractors Market 2020 – Integra LifeSciences Corporation,Teleflex Incorporated,Arthrex, Inc.,Braun Melsungen AG,CooperSurgical, Inc.

The latest inclusion of the ‘Surgical Retractors Market 2027 report by The Insight Partners is targeted to deliver actionable insights into the existing ‘Surgical Retractors industry on the basis of Types, Applications, and End-User. The ‘Surgical Retractors Market study carefully captures the strategies adopted by top market players during the forecast period.

The global Surgical Retractors market is anticipated to reach US$ 3,724.46 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,153.40 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027.

Request Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003530/

The global surgical retractors market, based on the product type, has been segmented into hand retractors, self-retaining retractors, wire retractors, and others. In 2018, the hand retractors segment held the largest share of the market. However, the self-retaining retractors segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the market in 2027 owing to the factors, such as ease difficulties during surgical procedures to allow hands-free surgery.

The List of Companies:

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Arthrex, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic plc.

Stryker

Thompson Surgical,

OBP Medical Corporation

The market for surgical retractors is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increase in the number of cardiovascular surgeries, and increase in the number of orthopaedic surgeries play a vital role in the growth of the surgical retractors market. Moreover, increasing medical tourism in emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The global surgical retractors market, based on product type, has been segmented into hand retractors, self-retaining retractors, wire retractors, and others. The hand retractors segment held the largest share of the market in 2018. However, the self-retaining retractors segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the market in 2027 owing to the ease difficulties during surgical procedures to allow hands-free surgery.

Buy this Report now at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003530/

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]