Surgical Retractors Market Size, Benefits, Advancements and Growth Opportunities 2020 to 2027 | Teleflex , Arthrex, B. Braun Melsungen AG, CooperSurgical

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Surgical Retractors Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Application and End User’. The global surgical retractors market is anticipated to reach US$ 3,724.46 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,153.40 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global surgical retractors market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global surgical retractors market, based on the product type, has been segmented into hand retractors, self-retaining retractors, wire retractors, and others. In 2018, the hand retractors segment held the largest share of the market. However, the self-retaining retractors segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the market in 2027 owing to the factors, such as ease difficulties during surgical procedures to allow hands-free surgery.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003530/

The List of Companie – Surgical Retractors Market

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Arthrex, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic plc.

Stryker

Thompson Surgical,

OBP Medical Corporation

The global surgical retractors market, based on product type, has been segmented into hand retractors, self-retaining retractors, wire retractors, and others. The hand retractors segment held the largest share of the market in 2018. However, the self-retaining retractors segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the market in 2027 owing to the ease difficulties during surgical procedures to allow hands-free surgery.

The market for surgical retractors is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increase in the number of cardiovascular surgeries, and increase in the number of orthopaedic surgeries play a vital role in the growth of the surgical retractors market. Moreover, increasing medical tourism in emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Global Surgical Retractors Market – By Product Type

Hand Retractors

Self-Retaining Retractors

Wire Retractors

Others

Global Surgical Retractors Market – By Application

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Cardiovascular

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

Wound Closure

Others

Global Surgical Retractors Market – By End User

Hospitals, Clinics, & Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Maternity & Fertility Centers

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003530/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]