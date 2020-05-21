Surgical Robotics Market 2027 : What are the best recommendations for players?

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Robotic surgery is a type of surgical procedure that is done using robotic systems. Robotically-assisted surgery was developed to try to overcome the limitations of pre-existing minimally-invasive surgical procedures and to improve the capabilities of surgeons performing open surgery.

The surgical robotics market is driving due to the increasing need for automation in the healthcare industry and the shifting trend towards advanced robotic surgeries. However, the high cost associated with robotic surgical surgeries & robotic systems is likely to restraint market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in death toll and injuries due to robotic surgeries will also impede the growth of the surgical robotics market

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.)

2. Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

3. KUKA AG

4. Mazor Robotics

5. Medtronic plc

6. Renishaw plc

7. Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.)

8. Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.)

9. THINK Surgical Inc.,

10. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Segmentation :

The surgical robotics market is segmented on the basis of component and surgery type. Based on component, the market is segmented as accessories and services. On the basis of surgery type, the market is categorized as gynecology surgery, urology surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the surgical robotics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The surgical robotics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting surgical robotics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the surgical robotics market in these regions.

