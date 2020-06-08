Surgical Suture Market Demand, Scope and Future Estimation until 2027

Surgical sutures are medical devices that are utilized during the surgical procedures for closing a wound with stitches. Many researchers and market players have developed innovative type of sutures which include absorbable and non-absorbable suture. Sutures are used for stitching the incisions during the surgical procedures or the cuts and wounds occurred during the accidents or injuries. The absorbable sutures are used as they get dissolved in the body with tissue enzymes easily. The advancements in the field of surgical sutures have resulted in increased developments of surgical sutures.

The major players operating in the of surgical sutures in Europe include, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Ethicon USA, LLC, Smith & Nephew, Atramat, Demetech Corporation, Sutures India, Péters Surgical, Teleflex Medical OEM, Serag-Wiessner GmbH & CO. KG among others.

European surgical suture market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for surgical sutures is estimated to reach US$ 1,328.5 Mn in 2025. The market has been witnessing a gradual growth rate during the previous years and is expected to witness similar trend in the coming years. Additionally, manufacturers are focusing towards product innovation in the material used for manufacturing the sutures by means of research and development activities.

The market for surgical sutures is well established in European market due to rise in the demand for surgical sutures in the region. The market is anticipated to increase during the forecast years owing to factors such as increase in the number of surgical procedures in the region. In the European market United Kingdom holds the largest market for the surgical sutures owing to the factors such as rise in the number of surgeries for the cardiovascular diseases.

