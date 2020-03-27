Surgical Sutures Market To Expand At A Modest Cagr Of 6.4% By 2022 |key players like Johnson & Johnson Inc.,B. Braun Melsungen AG,Smith & Nephew plc

Surgical sutures, also called stitches, are surgical threads used to repair lacerations in the skin and to close surgical incisions. In addition, these sterile threads are used to stich skin, internal organs, blood vessels, and other tissues after the surgical procedure.

The global surgical suture market was $3,360 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $5,255 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2022. Surgical sutures market is experiencing growth due to the expansion and emergence of wound care management sector.

In addition, increase in number of surgeries, coupled with rising geriatric population and related increase in incidence of chronic diseases and technological innovations fuels the market growth. However, lack of proper sterilization systems for disinfecting suturing tool may hinder the market growth.

Some of the key players of Surgical Sutures Market:

Johnson & Johnson Inc.,B. Braun Melsungen AG,Smith & Nephew plc,Demetech Corporation,Conmed Corporation,W.L. Gore & Associates,Boston Scientific Corporation,3M Healthcare,Medtronic Inc.,Sutures India Pvt Ltd.

The global surgical sutures market has been segmented based on product type, applications, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into automated suturing devices and sutures. The sutures segment accounts for the largest share of this market. Sutures market by type, are further sub-divided into absorbable sutures and non-absorbable sutures. Based on material, it is segmented into monofilament sutures and multifilament sutures. The multifilament segment accounted for the largest share of the sutures market in 2015.

Based on application, the global surgical sutures market is classified into cardiovascular surgeries, general surgeries, gynecological surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, ophthalmic surgeries, and others. The general surgeries application segment held the major share of the surgical sutures market in 2015 owing to rise in demand for surgical sutures in many types of abdominal and other surgeries.

Geographically, the surgical sutures market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market with largest share in 2015. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region with the CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period due to rise in number of surgical procedures, and the demand for better healthcare services from the patient population.

The Global Surgical Sutures Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

