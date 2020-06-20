Surveying and Mapping Services Market Exclusive Revelation and Future Trends by 2027 – Fugro, Intertek, JSD, Landpoint, Mott MacDonald, Partner Engineering and Science, Surveying And Mapping, Timmons, Triad Engineering, Verdanterra

Surveying and Mapping Services Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Surveying and mapping services comprises of services which are generally engaged in conducting survey and mapping services of the surface of the earth, including the sea. It also includes surveying and mapping of areas below or above the surface of the earth. Increasing demand for environmental surveying and surveying and mapping services provide safe, efficient, and cost-effective services that are bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, a wide range of applications of survey and mapping in construction, oil and gas, and mining are also booming the survey and mapping services market growth.

The growing adoption of advanced technology for mapping and surveying and growing amounts of detailed data from advanced 3D and BIM technologies required end-to-end data systems for surveying and mapping. Further, increasingly adopting 3D laser scanning technology to reduce the overall risks and project costs of surveying and mapping are triggering the growth of the surveying and mapping services market during the forecast period. Rapid growth in the construction industry and the rise in oil and gas industry activities coupled with the shortages of skilled surveyors are expected to influence the growth of the surveying and mapping services market growth.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Fugro

Intertek Group plc

JSD, Inc.

Landpoint, LLC

Mott MacDonald

Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.

Surveying And Mapping, LLC.

Timmons Group, Inc.

Triad Engineering Inc.

Verdanterra, LLC

The “Global Surveying and Mapping Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Surveying and Mapping Services market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Surveying and Mapping Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Surveying and Mapping Services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Surveying and mapping services market is segmented on the basis type, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as topographic survey, hydrographic survey, boundary surveys, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as construction, mining, oil and gas, other.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Surveying and Mapping Services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Surveying and Mapping Services Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Surveying and Mapping Services market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Surveying and Mapping Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Surveying and Mapping Services Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Surveying and Mapping Services Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Surveying and Mapping Services Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Surveying and Mapping Services Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

