Sweeteners Market See Worldwide Major Growth For The Next Few Years AJINOMOTO, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, CELANESE CORPORATION, COFCO International

The sweeteners market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising demand of low calorie products coupled with growing consumer orientation towards healthy food items such as candies and jellies. Moreover, the dynamic shift in consumer preferences toward food and beverages made up of natural ingredients provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the sweeteners market. However, high cost of natural sweeteners is projected to hamper the overall growth of the sweeteners market.

Leading Sweeteners Market Players:

AJINOMOTO, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, CELANESE CORPORATION, COFCO International, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Kerry Group PLC, Tate & Lyle Plc, Tereos SA, Wilmar International Limited

Sweeteners or sugar substitutes are defined as the food additives which offer a sweet taste just to that of sugar. These products are comparatively low in calories or calorie free and are used as a healthy substitute to sugar. Some of the generally used natural sweeteners are xylitol, stevia, erythritol and others while artificial sweeteners include aspartame, neotame, acesulfame K, sucralose, glutamate and others. Sweeteners are used in a diversified range of application such as beverages, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, and others.

The “Global Sweeteners Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global markettrend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of thesweeteners market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global sweeteners market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the marketstatus of the leading sweeteners market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the sweeteners market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of marketplayers. The marketpayers fromsweeteners market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for sweeteners in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in thesweeteners market.

