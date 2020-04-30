Synthetic Leather Market Set to Grow at Healthy CAGR forecast by 2027 with Top Key players like Alfatex Italia SRL, FILWEL, R.Polycoats, Kuraray

Synthetic or artificial leather is a widely used substitute for leather. Unlike real leather, it does not rely on animal hide for production and is free from animal cruelty. Synthetic leather such as polyurethane leather is water-proof, soft, supple and much lighter than real leather. Also, synthetic leather is unaffected to cracks or fading, by sunlight and can be dry-cleaned. Thereby making it ideal for use in automobiles and clothing. The global synthetic leather the market is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to high demands from the footwear industry and rapid demand from developing regions such as the Asia Pacific.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

Alfatex Italia SRL

FILWEL Co.,Ltd.

R.Polycoats Pvt. Ltd.

Kuraray Co., Ltd

Mayur Uniquoters Limited

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Teijin Limited

Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd.

Zhejiang Hexin Holdings Co., Ltd.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Synthetic Leather Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of synthetic leather market with detailed market segmentation by product, application and geography. The global synthetic leather market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading synthetic leather market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global synthetic leather market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as PU, PVC and bio-based. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as furnishing, automotive, footwear, bags & wallets, clothing and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global synthetic leather market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The synthetic leather market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Synthetic Leather Market – By Product

1.3.2 Synthetic Leather Market – By Application

1.3.3 Synthetic Leather Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SYNTHETIC LEATHER MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

Continue…..

