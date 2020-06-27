Synthetic Paper Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027

Latest market study on “Global Synthetic Paper Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Raw Material (BOPP, HDPE, Others), by Applications (Label, Non-Label), and Geography”, The global synthetic paper market is accounted to US$ 630.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 1,244.5 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Under the raw materials segment, the BOPP segment accounted for the largest share in the global synthetic paper market. The biaxial oriented polypropylene (BOPP) synthetic paper is a biaxially oriented polypropylene film which means that the paper is stretched in both across the machine direction and in the machine direction. The global synthetic paper market in BOPP segment was valued at US$ 383.1 Mn in the year 2018 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to reach US$ 790.3 Mn in the year 2027. The various properties such a tear resistance and easy printing on the surface has led to an upsurge in the growth and demand of the BOPP synthetic paper all over the globe from application industries such as the labeling of products.

The market for global synthetic paper is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global synthetic paper market include Agfa-Gevaert Group, American Profol Inc., Arjobex SAS, Cosmo Films Limited, Hop Industries Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Transcendia, Inc. and Yupo Corporation, among others.

The global synthetic paper market by the applications has been segmented into the label and non-label applications. The non-label segment accounted for the largest share in the global synthetic paper market. The non-label application of synthetic paper adapts to most of the printing processes such as flexography, lithography, screen and rotary letterpress. As the synthetic paper is tear-resistant and also exhibits resistance against water and grease, the printing application is widely used in the synthetic paper. Synthetic bags are gaining growing importance as they are water-resistant and tear-resistant and are commonly used in the geographical regions that are estimated to have high rainfalls and can also adhere to harsh conditions. Synthetic paper is widely used in displays such as graphs, business cards, calendars and poster, banners and many others.

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This will help our clients invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients identify compatible business partners.

