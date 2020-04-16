Tarpaulin Sheets Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain
The global Tarpaulin Sheets market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Tarpaulin Sheets market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Tarpaulin Sheets market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Tarpaulin Sheets market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Tarpaulin Sheets market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Market Taxonomy
The global market for tarpaulin sheets is segmented based on material type, product type, product weight, lamination type and end use.
By Material Type
The Polyethylene (PE) segment of the tarpaulin sheets market is expected to drive the global market, by value. Among Polyethylene (PE) material sub-segment, the high density polyethylene (HDPE) sub-segment of tarpaulin sheets is highly used. Moreover, in terms of growth, tarps made of poly vinyl chloride (PVC) are expected to be the most attractive market segment over the forecast period.
By Product Type
-
Insulated Tarps
-
Hoarding Tarps
-
Truck Tarps
-
UV Protected Tarps
-
Sports Tarps
-
Mesh Tarps
-
Others
By Product Weight
-
Less than 100 GSM
-
Between 100 to 300 GSM
-
Between 300 to 600 GSM
-
Above 600 GSM
By Lamination Type
-
Upto 2 Layers
-
3 Layers Laminate
-
4 Layers Laminate
-
Above 4 Layers
By End Use
-
Agriculture
-
Building & Construction
-
Automobiles
-
Storage, Warehousing & Logistics
-
Consumer Goods
-
Others
Competitive Landscape
Key players operating in the global market for tarpaulin sheets include Tan Dai Hung Plastic JSC., Gia Loi JSC., Tu Phuong Tarpaulin, KSA Polymer, K-TARP VINA Co. Ltd., VIETNAM HOA HA CO. LTD., Fulin Plastic Industry Co., Ltd., C&H Tarps Co., Ltd., Veer Plastics, Bag Poly International, Maha shakti Polycoat., Tara Tradelink, Canadian Tarpaulin Manufacturers LTD., Cunningham Covers., J Clemishaw 1870 Ltd., Tarpaulins Direct (UK) Limited., I & M Tarpaulins Ltd., Rhino UK., Del Tarpaulins Ltd., Telford Tarpaulins Limited., Polytex S.A., B&B Tarpaulin Sheets LLC., A & B Canvas Australia, Darling Downs Tarpaulins, Marson Industries Pty Ltd., JK Plastopack Pvt Ltd., German Hanger, Dolphin Impex, Rainproof Exports Pvt. Ltd., Zhejiang MSD New Material Co., Ltd., Shantou Wanneng Industrial Co., Ltd., and Qingdao SG Global Packaging Co., Ltd.
Each market player encompassed in the Tarpaulin Sheets market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Tarpaulin Sheets market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Tarpaulin Sheets Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Tarpaulin Sheets market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Tarpaulin Sheets market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
